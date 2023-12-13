Currahee Vineyard and Winery recipient of ’Winery of the Year’ award in Georgia

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - A vineyard and winery in Toccoa was named one of the 2023 recipients of Winery of the Year award in Georgia by the Georgia Business Journal (GBA).

Currahee Vineyard and Winery is located near the Currahee Mountains and begin making in 2009. The family-owned business offers more than 17 wines. Three of the wines--Ole Blue, Blanc du Bois and 3 Mile White--have won the Indy International Wine Competition medals.

In 2016, the winery launched slushy mixes including a dry red blend and Currahee Red--a semi-dry red wine.

The Georgia-based vineyard was selected by the GBA based on its outstanding performance, dedication to quality, and positive impact on the local community. The nomination reflects the winery’s continuous pursuit of excellence, innovation, and a deep appreciation for the craft of winemaking.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Georgia Business Journal as the nominee for Winery of the Year in Georgia for 2023. This nomination is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, as well as the support we’ve received from our valued patrons and the community,” said Marvin Dunson, owner and CEO at Currahee Vineyard and Winery in a release.

The other winery’s that received the award include:

  • Bear Claws Vineyards & Winery, Inc located in Blue Ridge
  • Three Sisters Vineyards & Winery located in Dahlonega
  • Cairn View Winery located in Jasper
  • The Cottage Vineyard & Winery located in Cleveland

Find the full list of 2023 winners here.

