Cyclist dies more than a week being hit by vehicle in West Asheville

Bicycle spokes
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a cyclist is dead a week after a crash that happened in November in West Asheville.

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday, November 28, at around 10:43 p.m.

Police said a cyclist was in the left-hand lane traveling south near the 480 block of Brevard Road when they were hit by a vehicle traveling in the same lane and direction.

According to police, the bicycle did not have illuminating lights, and the cyclist was wearing dark clothing.

After the incident, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died the following weekend.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Sherlin.

Following an investigation, officials said no criminal charges will be assessed against the driver involved in the collision.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed high-speed rail
Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop
Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
‘Can’t be rushed’: Crews make progress in search for dog who went missing in crash
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner: Man goes into cardiac arrest, dies after crashing in Easley
ANF crew held against their will
Man accused of holding FOX Carolina sister station reporter, photojournalist hostage
One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Man shoots at girlfriend’s vehicle after argument, Spartanburg police say

Latest News

Ashely Nicole Stone
Upstate woman accused of stealing McDonald’s employees’ identities arrested
Gift ideas for food lovers
Gift ideas for food lovers
Elysian Magazine latest
Elysian Magazine latest
generic wine
Currahee Vineyard and Winery recipient of ’Winery of the Year’ award in Georgia