Cyclist dies more than a week being hit by vehicle in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a cyclist is dead a week after a crash that happened in November in West Asheville.

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday, November 28, at around 10:43 p.m.

Police said a cyclist was in the left-hand lane traveling south near the 480 block of Brevard Road when they were hit by a vehicle traveling in the same lane and direction.

According to police, the bicycle did not have illuminating lights, and the cyclist was wearing dark clothing.

After the incident, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died the following weekend.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Sherlin.

Following an investigation, officials said no criminal charges will be assessed against the driver involved in the collision.

