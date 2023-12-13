Deputies investigating after attack leaves man semi-conscious near Macon Co. residence

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was found semi-conscious near a residence in November.

Deputies said they began investigating after someone found the man near his residence at Pines RV Park along Murphey Road in Franklin.

According to deputies, they believe the attack occurred sometime between 9:00 p.m. on November 1 and 7:30 a.m. on November 2. However, they are unsure whether the alleged assault happened at Pines RV Park or if the victim was attacked somewhere else and then dropped off at his residence.

Deputies are currently investigating this situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detectives at (828) 349-2015 or jashe@maconnc.org. People can also give tips anonymously by calling (828) 349-2600 or using the Macon County Sheriff’s Office app.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.