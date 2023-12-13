DHEC announces SC’s first pediatric flu-related death of 2023 season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that an Upstate child recently passed away following complications from the flu, becoming the state’s first pediatric flu-related death of the season.

“Regrettably, we must report the death of a child in the Upstate Region from complications due to the flu. We extend our condolences to the family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. “We’ve seen widespread flu activity across the state over the past several weeks, with an increase in both flu cases and hospitalizations. It’s critical that South Carolinians act now to get their flu shots as well as updated vaccines for respiratory illnesses, including COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.”

Officials said while the flu can circulate, the flu season begins on October 1 for surveillance purposes.

According to officials, getting vaccinated for the flu is the best way to protect against it. Officials stated that DHEC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone get vaccinated if they are eligible and over six months of age.

“With many of us planning and attending indoor gatherings in the coming weeks, among the best gifts we can give our loved ones is to help protect them from the flu and other viruses by getting vaccinated and practicing healthy habits,” Dr. Bell said.

Officials stated that the flu season coincides with ongoing COVID-19 cases and an increase in RSV cases. They explained that people can protect against all of these illnesses by wearing masks, getting vaccinated, washing their hands, or staying away from people if they are sick.

Officials said people can get flu vaccines for low or no cost at DHEC health clinics. Those interested in getting vaccinated can call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to scdhec.gov/fluclinics to find nearby clinics. People can also visit DHEC’s website to learn more about preventing the flu.

