Dry, cool days with rain returning over the weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday brings the warmest temperatures of the week, although colder air returns Thursday as well as rain over the weekend.

After a cold start to the day, temperatures max out at above normal values for this time of year. Highs range in the 50s for all, upper 50s across the Upstate.

Wednesday's forecast. (whns)

Another cold front drops in on Wednesday to help reinforce the chilly conditions through late week. While it won’t bring any precipitation chances, it does bring changes to the temperatures. Highs drop from the mid 50s to low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s by Thursday and Friday.

3-day forecast. (WHNS)

As of right now, the next chance of rain moves in for the second half of the weekend. Saturday during the day looks dry but rain ramps up Saturday night heading into Sunday.

Daily rain chances through the weekend. (WHNS)

A low pressure system is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, which could bring rain north potentially into the Upstate late Saturday overnight into Sunday. Although, this system could stay to the south bringing little to zero impacts. Although, another system is expected to move in from the west during this same time bringing the odds of seeing rain at some point on Sunday likely. There’s still fairly low confidence when it comes to the track, leading to questions surrounding rain timing and amounts.

Weekend rain potential. (WHNS)

With these systems being days away, this gives up lots of time to monitor the situation. No winter weather or severe weather are expected with this system, but certainly some soaking rain could happen if it moves far enough north.

