Earthquake reported in Midlands overnight

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake was reported in the Midlands overnight.

According to the USGS, the 1.6 magnitude quake hit 2.1 miles west northwest of Jenkinsville, South Carolina at 12:15 a.m. It had a depth of 6 kilometers.

Officials said the earthquake was also 16.8 miles east of Newberry.

