Greenville man accused of stealing from vulnerable adult

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a man from Greenville has been charged with stealing from a vulnerable adult.

According the attorney general, 64-year-old Isaac Jacob McCullough was charged for exploitation of a vulnerable adult and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Dec. 12.

The attorney general said a joint investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) found that between Oct. 25, 2021 and May 3, 2023, McCullough made unlawful and unauthorized use of the funds and assets of a vulnerable adult who resided at Southpointe Health Care and Rehabilitation.

Officials said McCullough, who had been entrusted with the funds of the vulnerable adult, cashed checks made payable to the resident totaling more than $10,000.

This case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.

