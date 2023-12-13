Hester General Store to close 1 year after reopening historic store in Easley.

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hester General Store announced Tuesday that they plan to close down their location in Easley later this month.

Hester General Store opened nearly a year ago in a once-vacant store built in 1893 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The store’s owner, Katie Chaney, shared the decision in a post on social media Tuesday.

According to the post, the store will stay open until December 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.