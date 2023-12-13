Meth found in woman’s purse during traffic stop, deputies say

Misty Swilling
Misty Swilling(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing drug trafficking charges after deputies found meth in her purse during a traffic stop on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a white Honda near Gordon Circle and Highway 29 South for a traffic stop.

Deputies said the driver, Misty Swilling, requested a warning several times. However, deputies had reason to believe there were illegal items in the vehicle based on the conversation.

As deputies searched the vehicle, the found more than 10 grams of methamphetamine inside Swilling’s purse.

Swilling was charged with trafficking in meth and taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed high-speed rail
Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner: Man goes into cardiac arrest, dies after crashing in Easley
Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
‘Can’t be rushed’: Crews make progress in search for dog who went missing in crash
ANF crew held against their will
Man accused of holding FOX Carolina sister station reporter, photojournalist hostage
One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Man shoots at girlfriend’s vehicle after argument, Spartanburg police say

Latest News

Powerball jackpot reaches half billion for Wednesday’s drawing
Powerball jackpot reaches half billion for Wednesday’s drawing
Cultural Christmas traditions
Cultural Christmas traditions
Travel expert gives advice on record holiday travel season
Travel expert gives advice on record holiday travel season
Relaxing at the salt cave in Asheville
Relaxing at the Asheville Salt Cave