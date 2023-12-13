Meth found in woman’s purse during traffic stop, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing drug trafficking charges after deputies found meth in her purse during a traffic stop on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a white Honda near Gordon Circle and Highway 29 South for a traffic stop.

Deputies said the driver, Misty Swilling, requested a warning several times. However, deputies had reason to believe there were illegal items in the vehicle based on the conversation.

As deputies searched the vehicle, the found more than 10 grams of methamphetamine inside Swilling’s purse.

Swilling was charged with trafficking in meth and taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.

