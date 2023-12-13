NC murder suspect taken into custody in Greenville County

Tyvon Dunlap
Tyvon Dunlap(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody in Greenville County, SC, for a shooting that happened last month.

Officers said they worked with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to take the suspect, 18-year-old Tyvon Dunlap, into custody on December 12.

Officers stated that the situation began on November 16 when officers responded to Villa Court and found the victim, Kadeem Cole Lamont, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

After being taken into custody, Dunlap was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Dunlap is currently in custody in South Carolina. However, he will eventually be extradited to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed high-speed rail
Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop
Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
‘Can’t be rushed’: Crews make progress in search for dog who went missing in crash
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner: Man goes into cardiac arrest, dies after crashing in Easley
ANF crew held against their will
Man accused of holding FOX Carolina sister station reporter, photojournalist hostage
One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Man shoots at girlfriend’s vehicle after argument, Spartanburg police say

Latest News

Talking to teens about social media
Upstate counselor discusses social media's impact on teenagers
Student section supporting soccer
Students support Clemson soccer on the road to the National Championship
In-Depth on New Clemson Vet School
In-Depth on New Clemson Vet School
Getting Answers: Highway 183 Follow Up
Getting Answers: Highway 183 Follow Up