NC murder suspect taken into custody in Greenville County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody in Greenville County, SC, for a shooting that happened last month.

Officers said they worked with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to take the suspect, 18-year-old Tyvon Dunlap, into custody on December 12.

Officers stated that the situation began on November 16 when officers responded to Villa Court and found the victim, Kadeem Cole Lamont, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

After being taken into custody, Dunlap was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Dunlap is currently in custody in South Carolina. However, he will eventually be extradited to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

