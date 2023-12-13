NTSB releases report on investigation into helicopter crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Transportation Safety Board recently released its final report on a helicopter crash that happened in Anderson County earlier this year.

Officials began investigating after the helicopter crashed on June 27.

According to officials, the pilot reported experiencing vibrations in the helicopter before the flight and adjusted the rotor dampers with another pilot.

Officials stated that during a test flight, the pilot landed and tried to slow down the rotor dampers, which caused the helicopter to shake violently. The pilot reported that they tried to correct the issue, but the helicopter eventually began to spin uncontrollably, damaging the roto and frame of the helicopter.

Federal Aviation Administration inspectors examined the helicopter and determined that the dampers were torqued correctly. The report states that when asked about this, the mechanic who helped the pilot said he “may have unintentionally over-torqued the blade [damper].” Based on the findings, officials believe it is likely that the mechanics’ improper maintenance led to the crash.

