NTSB releases report on investigation into helicopter crash in Anderson Co.

Officials in Anderson responding to helicopter crash on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Officials in Anderson responding to helicopter crash on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Transportation Safety Board recently released its final report on a helicopter crash that happened in Anderson County earlier this year.

Officials began investigating after the helicopter crashed on June 27.

According to officials, the pilot reported experiencing vibrations in the helicopter before the flight and adjusted the rotor dampers with another pilot.

Officials stated that during a test flight, the pilot landed and tried to slow down the rotor dampers, which caused the helicopter to shake violently. The pilot reported that they tried to correct the issue, but the helicopter eventually began to spin uncontrollably, damaging the roto and frame of the helicopter.

Federal Aviation Administration inspectors examined the helicopter and determined that the dampers were torqued correctly. The report states that when asked about this, the mechanic who helped the pilot said he “may have unintentionally over-torqued the blade [damper].” Based on the findings, officials believe it is likely that the mechanics’ improper maintenance led to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said three people are dead following a wrong-way crash...
Search for last missing animal following deadly I-85 crash continues
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Greenville Police investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown parking garage
Woman reportedly sexually assaulted during armed robbery in downtown Greenville, police say
Proposed high-speed rail
Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner: Man goes into cardiac arrest, dies after crashing in Easley

Latest News

Crews search for missing dog
Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
Health officials advise residents to get flu shots.
DHEC announces SC’s first pediatric flu-related death of 2023 season
Looking to lose a few pounds before Christmas or get rid of that pain in your side?
Covering Health: Fact from Fiction
Dabo on New Coaches
Dabo on New Coaches