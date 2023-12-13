Power restored following outage near busy road in Greenville

FOX Carolina's Chris Scott has the details.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map reported an outage near the Pelham Road area Wednesday morning.

Officials said the outage was first reported at 7:15 a.m. It left 610 customers without power.

At this time, the cause of the outage is unknown.

Just after 8 a.m., power was restored.

MORE NEWS: ‘Can’t be rushed’: Search continues for last animal following deadly I-85 crash

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed high-speed rail
Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner: Man goes into cardiac arrest, dies after crashing in Easley
Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
'Can't be rushed': Search continues for last animal following deadly I-85 crash
ANF crew held against their will
Man accused of holding FOX Carolina sister station reporter, photojournalist hostage
One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Man shoots at girlfriend’s vehicle after argument, Spartanburg police say

Latest News

Tips to keep your dog safe from respiratory illness
Tips to keep your dog safe from respiratory illness
FOX Carolina's Chris Scott has the details.
Power outage reported near busy road in Greenville
Taziki’s opens new cafe in Simpsonville
Taziki’s opens new cafe in Simpsonville
Harris Teeter to celebrate opening of new Greer location
Harris Teeter to celebrate opening of new Greer location