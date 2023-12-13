Power restored following outage near busy road in Greenville
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map reported an outage near the Pelham Road area Wednesday morning.
Officials said the outage was first reported at 7:15 a.m. It left 610 customers without power.
At this time, the cause of the outage is unknown.
Just after 8 a.m., power was restored.
