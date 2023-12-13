Powerball jackpot reaches half billion for Wednesday’s drawing
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powerball jackpot is worth half a billion dollars for Wednesday night’s drawing.
Wednesday’s winner could claim the jackpot as a $500 million annuity or $240.7 million in cash.
“The excitement really builds among players when the Powerball jackpot hits $500 million,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Let’s hope all that excitement leads to a jackpot win in North Carolina.”
The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
