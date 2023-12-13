Powerball jackpot reaches half billion for Wednesday’s drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powerball jackpot is worth half a billion dollars for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Wednesday’s winner could claim the jackpot as a $500 million annuity or $240.7 million in cash.

“The excitement really builds among players when the Powerball jackpot hits $500 million,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Let’s hope all that excitement leads to a jackpot win in North Carolina.”

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Click here to play.

MORE NEWS: Relaxing at the Asheville Salt Cave

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.