Relaxing at the Asheville Salt Cave

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Inhale, exhale, and relax during this holiday season with a quiet meditation in a salt cave.

The Asheville Salt Cave is filled from floor to celling with more than 30 tons of salt. Unlike your ordinary table salt, this particular kind is from all across the globe.

Owner Jodie Appel says the salt is a mixture of Himalayan, Celtic Sea Salt, and Polish salts. It’s an ancient remedy dating back thousands of years. It’s a way we preserved our food before refrigerators, and how we season our food. Now, salt is being used as a way to help us relax our mind, body, and spirit.

Salt cave sessions start on the hour and they begin with a brief introduction and guided relaxation. The salt cave experience is a quiet meditative session that last 45 minutes. Guests will find comfy seats, blankets, ambient music, and salt lamps during their visit. During visitors have the option to sit on the ground at salt level or use one of their zero gravity chairs to immerse into tranquility with deep calming breaths.

Cell phones and other electronics are not allowed inside the cave during sessions, and everyone is required to wear a pair of clean cotton socks while inside. The cotton socks are used to protect your feet from the salt pebbles and keep the cave clean from outside contamination.

Asheville Salt Cave does private sessions that allow you to be more interactive with friends and family. They also offer options for birthday celebrations, kid sessions on the weekends and a flower garden outside during the summer.

If you are looking for last minute stocking stuffers you can find things like salt lamps, stones, and essential oils.

Asheville Salt Cave is located at 16 North Liberty Street.

If you would like more information on salt cave sessions and other services they provide you can visit Asheville Salt Cave

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.