Riley Faith’s family donating Christmas gifts to children's hospitals

Riley Faith's family is giving back this holiday season.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is sharing the Christmas spirit while honoring the legacy of a little girl who passed away from cancer.

7-year-old Riley Faith passed away in July following a battle with adrenal cancer.

Riley’s grandmother says Riley’s sister, Olivia, is extremely passionate about helping children in hospitals.

“They have a lot of tests, scans, pokes and different things that are scary,” said the grandmother. “We feel like they need something squishy to hold or a game to play to pass the time.”

Riley’s sister, Olivia, has donated over $10,000 worth of items to several items including: Greenville Prisma Hospital, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Midlands in Columbia, SC, Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, NC, Ronald McDonald house in Greenville and Shriners Hospital in Greenville.

Riley Faith's family donates Christmas gifts to Shriners Hospital
Riley Faith's family donates Christmas gifts to Shriners Hospital

After leaving Shriners Hospital on Tuesday, Olivia went shopping and bought 10 more carts worth of toys to go to the children’s hospitals.

Next week, Riley’s family will take donations to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

MORE NEWS: ‘Can’t be rushed’: Crews make progress in search for dog who went missing in crash

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed high-speed rail
Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner: Man goes into cardiac arrest, dies after crashing in Easley
Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
‘Can’t be rushed’: Crews make progress in search for dog who went missing in crash
ANF crew held against their will
Man accused of holding FOX Carolina sister station reporter, photojournalist hostage
One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Man shoots at girlfriend’s vehicle after argument, Spartanburg police say

Latest News

Relaxing at the salt cave in Asheville
Relaxing at the Asheville Salt Cave
Riley Faith's family donates Christmas gifts to Shriners Hospital
Riley Faith's family donates Christmas gifts to Shriners Hospital
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America
Relaxing at the salt cave in Asheville
Relaxing at the salt cave in Asheville