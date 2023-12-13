Riley Faith’s family donating Christmas gifts to children's hospitals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is sharing the Christmas spirit while honoring the legacy of a little girl who passed away from cancer.

7-year-old Riley Faith passed away in July following a battle with adrenal cancer.

Riley’s grandmother says Riley’s sister, Olivia, is extremely passionate about helping children in hospitals.

“They have a lot of tests, scans, pokes and different things that are scary,” said the grandmother. “We feel like they need something squishy to hold or a game to play to pass the time.”

Riley’s sister, Olivia, has donated over $10,000 worth of items to several items including: Greenville Prisma Hospital, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Midlands in Columbia, SC, Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, NC, Ronald McDonald house in Greenville and Shriners Hospital in Greenville.

Riley Faith's family donates Christmas gifts to Shriners Hospital

After leaving Shriners Hospital on Tuesday, Olivia went shopping and bought 10 more carts worth of toys to go to the children’s hospitals.

Next week, Riley’s family will take donations to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

MORE NEWS: ‘Can’t be rushed’: Crews make progress in search for dog who went missing in crash

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.