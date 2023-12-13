Troopers investigating after train crashes into vehicle near Clemson

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a train crashed into a car Tuesday night.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. near Jacobs Road and US 123.

According to troopers, nobody was in the car when the train hit it and no injuries were reported.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

