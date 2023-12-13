Upstate woman accused of stealing McDonald’s employees’ identities arrested

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman responsible for stealing identities of fellow McDonald’s employees has been arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives began looking into the case when McDonald’s corporate office noticed a total of $25,000 was drafted out of the payroll account at the Electric City Boulevard store.

Detectives said they identified the suspect as Ashely Nicole Stone who began opening fraudulent investment and credit cards accounts in the employees names.

In one case, the sheriff’s office said Stone bought a car online, including an insurance policy. Over the course of three months, detectives also found Stone to have made 30 transactions, totaling $2800 using a single account.

Stone has been charged with grand larceny and two counts of identity theft.

Deputies said Stone faces a bond of $9,000 and remains at the Anderson County Detention Center.

More charged are anticipated.

