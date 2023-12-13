Young woman dies more than a year after being seriously injured in crash, family says

A 19-year-old has died more than a year after she was seriously injured in a crash. (Source: WKBW, FAMILY PHOTOS, GOFUNDME)
By Michael Schwartz, WKBW
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - A family in New York says their 19-year-old daughter has died after she was seriously injured in a crash more than a year ago.

Gabby Kranock was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a crash in September 2022.

The crash was the result of an alleged drunken driver where 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle also died.

In November, Skyler Hess was sentenced to up to seven years in prison for vehicular manslaughter and other charges.

After the crash, Kranock’s story inspired a showing of goodwill across the community.

In January, West Herr donated a wheelchair van to Kranock and her family.

The Tonawanda Police Department also set up a fundraiser to raise money for Kranock along with artist Eric Jones.

Last weekend, Kranock’s mother shared an update online saying the 19-year-old developed a high fever and on Tuesday she had “received her wings.”

A GoFundMe account remains active to support the Kranock family.

Copyright 2023 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed high-speed rail
Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop
Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
‘Can’t be rushed’: Crews make progress in search for dog who went missing in crash
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner: Man goes into cardiac arrest, dies after crashing in Easley
ANF crew held against their will
Man accused of holding FOX Carolina sister station reporter, photojournalist hostage
One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Man shoots at girlfriend’s vehicle after argument, Spartanburg police say

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research...
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year
Christmas decorations in the Upstate
Christmas decorations in the Upstate
Floridema Gabriel Perez and her 2-year-old son Anthony have been identified among those killed...
Mother dies with her 2-year-old son after tornado rips through mobile home park
Generic police lights
Deputies investigating after attack leaves man semi-conscious near Macon Co. residence
Displaced families in southern Gaza struggle to keep water and mud out of their tents...
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong