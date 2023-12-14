3 charged after 20-year-old dies in crash reportedly involving alcohol

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST
RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) announced that three people were recently charged following a deadly crash in Rutherford County, where alcohol was possibly a contributing factor.

Officials said the situation began on September 23, 2023, when troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a 20-year-old in Rutherford County. According to officials, at the time of the crash, troopers believed alcohol was one of the factors that led to the crash, so they contacted ALE.

Officials stated that ALE agents searched the victim’s truck and found alcoholic beverage containers. Officers explained that through the investigation, agents determined that the victim had gone to a house party at a residence belonging to Brandon and Leslie Powell, where multiple underage people were drinking alcohol.

Officials confirmed that after the investigation, the following three people were charged.

  • 27-year-old Staci Crosby of Boiling Spring was charged with two counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages.
  • 39-year-old Brandon Powell of Shelby was charged with three counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages.
  • 44-year-old Leslie Powell of Shelby was charged with six counts of aid and abet a person less than 21 years old in possessing alcoholic beverages and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

