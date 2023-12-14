Clemson soccer fans provide unmatched atmosphere

Clemson midfielder Ousmane Sylla (10) battles Notre Dame midfielder KK Baffour (16) for the ball during the first half of the NCAA college soccer tournament championship game in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson soccer will tell you they have the best facilities and they proved they were the best team in college soccer with their second College Cup in three years, but the real bragging rights come from the stands.

Clemson United has unmatched student support.

The student section, known as ‘Central Spirit’ has made Clemson home games the most hostile place in college soccer.

