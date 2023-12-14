Coroner identifies woman found dead following house fire in Spartanburg Co.

The Coroner's Office identified the victim on Thursday
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said officials are investigating after a woman was found dead following a house fire Wednesday morning.

Officials said they responded to Rainbow Park Drive at around 9:23 a.m. on December 13 after someone reported the fire.

According to officials, the fire department found the victim inside the fire as they were extinguishing the flames.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 62-year-old Julie Owens. However, they are still working on determining what caused her death.

The Coroner’s Office is investigating the situation with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the fire department. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

