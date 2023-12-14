Deputies investigating homicide in Swain County

SWAIN COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a homicide Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the incident took place in the 1300 block of Greasy Branch.

There are no suspects at this time.

Deputies are asking the community to avoid the area if at all possible.

If you or anyone you know has information concerning this incident, please call 828-488-0159 or 911.

