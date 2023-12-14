Expert advice for holiday shopping on a budget

Americans plan to charge almost $112 billion during the holiday season this year, according to a recent study by NerdWallet.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A study by Achieve found that half of consumers plan to take on debt to fund their holiday celebrations this year.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili urged consumers to spend wisely, comparison shop, and be mindful of how much they spend this season.

Joyce said credit cards are convenient and even offer rewards and points, but only use them if they can be paid off in time to avoid interest and fees.

He said paying with cash is a good way to curb impulse buys.

“The impulse buying is very tempting, and you really want to avoid that,” Joyce explained. “You want to really track what you planned to spend and I’m sure whatever you do get will be well liked by the recipient, in any case.”

Joyce suggested reviewing holiday budgets each week to stay on track and, again, recommended consumers to plan their credit card use ahead of time.

“It doesn’t hurt right, when you put it on the credit card it doesn’t hurt, but when you open your credit statement several months later, it’s sometimes tough to pay for that,” Joyce said.

He pointed out that the longer a debt sits in an account, the more the items purchased actually cost because of all the accrued interest.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hester General Store in Easley
Hester General Store to close 1 year after reopening historic store in Easley
Ashely Nicole Stone
Upstate woman accused of stealing McDonald’s employees’ identities arrested
Misty Swilling
Woman facing charges after deputies find meth in purse during traffic stop
Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
‘Lost Dog Syndrome’: Dog missing after I-85 crash spotted 7 times but still lost
Proposed high-speed rail
Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
Frankie Muniz recently revealed he's never had alcohol.
Actor Frankie Muniz, 38, reveals he’s never tried alcohol
Upstate school shooter to face waiver hearing
‘Ready for war’: Suspect, victim exchanged dozens of texts before deadly school shooting
FILE - Author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York on Aug. 30, 2016. . (Photo by...
James Patterson awards $500 bonuses to 600 employees at independent bookstores
Jonathan Majors, left, returns to court after a lunch break in his domestic assault trial,...
Jurors hear closing arguments in domestic violence trial of actor Jonathan Majors