Giant Santas take over street near downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As Christmas is approaching, giant Santas have taken over a street near downtown Greenville.

Spotted along Earle Street, near Stone Avenue, the display of inflatables has caught the attention of many drivers.

The decorations are quickly becoming a popular destination for people in the Greenville area looking to check out Christmas decor.

