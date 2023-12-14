Giant Santas take over street near downtown Greenville
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As Christmas is approaching, giant Santas have taken over a street near downtown Greenville.
Spotted along Earle Street, near Stone Avenue, the display of inflatables has caught the attention of many drivers.
The decorations are quickly becoming a popular destination for people in the Greenville area looking to check out Christmas decor.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.