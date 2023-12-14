Governor McMaster to be under anesthesia for heart procedure

SC Governor Henry McMaster
By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster will be under general anesthesia while he receives a medical procedure to correct an intermittent irregular heartbeat on Friday morning, his office announced.

Amy Rawl Epps, the governor’s cardiologist, said this is an elective procedure and is “relatively simple.”

Epps also said that McMaster “has very normal cardiac function and no evidence of significant coronary artery disease,” according to a release from his office.

While McMaster is under anesthesia, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette may take executive action in case of emergency, the state constitution says.

The procedure will take place from 8 a.m. and will last around 2 to 3 hours. According to a statement from his office, the procedure is described as minor.

