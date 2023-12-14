Greenville leaders launching countywide road study

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the last several months Greenville County leaders have been focused on fixing the county’s roads. Until now, it’s all been just brainstorming. But they’ve passed a new resolution—the first major step to addressing every pothole.

“You can’t really solve the problem until we have an idea of what the full problem is,” said Vice Chairwomen, Liz Seman.

Staff told councilors the county can no longer sit back and do nothing, or the problem will get worse.

“For a number of years you know we were mostly focused on sort of just resurfacing and there were some capacity changes and some bridge changes, but nothing really this comprehensive,” said Seman.

She’s talking about a road assessment study which county engineers will begin soon. They’ll comb over every roadway in the county - including state and city roads. They’ll examine things like traffic conditions and crashes and then develop a list of which roads are the worst.

“We also want to hear from our constituents throughout the county where they’re seeing the issues, where they’re seeing traffic tie ups, where the bridges are out,” she said.

Seman also says it’ll give them an idea for how much it’ll cost to fix.

“I think that the cost will be large,” she said.

Councilman Steve Shaw voted in favor of the study, but believes it’s a step towards a larger plan.

“No doubt about it’s a setup for the penny tax,” he said.

Shaw says this study could help get a penny tax on the ballot and give voters a detailed list of where the money would go. But he’s against it’d he’d rather see the county re-prioritize the budget.

“We’ve got money, we need to prioritize that to roads. We’ve got land, we’ve got assets in the county, let’s sell some of that land to fix the roads,” he said.

As for now a penny tax is still just talk. Seman hopes to get some data from the study early next year.

“The monetary piece is probably going to be at the forefront of most people’s minds and i just think we have to be really open minded and consider every possibility,” she said.

Spartanburg voters approved a penny tax for roads back in November. They estimate it could generate over $400 million over 6 years.

FOX Carolina did try to speak with someone in the county engineering department who would have more specific insight on what type of work the study will include, but the county referred all questions to council members.

