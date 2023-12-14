Lottery ticket worth $44 million expires without anyone claiming the prize

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.
A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.(CNN, WINK via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Gray News) – Someone just missed out on millions of dollars.

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.

State lottery officials say the Florida Lotto Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee for the June 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

In Florida, winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

No one claimed the prize by its Dec. 11 expiration date, so 80% of the money will go to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and 20% will be returned to the lottery pool for future prizes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hester General Store in Easley
Hester General Store to close 1 year after reopening historic store in Easley
Ashely Nicole Stone
Upstate woman accused of stealing McDonald’s employees’ identities arrested
Misty Swilling
Woman facing charges after deputies find meth in purse during traffic stop
Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
‘Lost Dog Syndrome’: Dog missing after I-85 crash spotted 7 times but still lost
Proposed high-speed rail
Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to media after a Senate Democratic...
Congress departs without a deal on Ukraine aid and border security, but Senate will work next week
Cultural corridor groundbreaking
Cultural corridor breaks down near downtown Greenville
Fire death investigation
Officials investigating following deadly fire in Spartanburg County
Text sent from suspect to victim in deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.
‘Ready for war’: Suspect, victim exchanged dozens of texts before deadly school shooting
A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending