Man sentenced after pleading guilty to 2021 Buncombe Co. murder

Alfred Logan Jr.
Alfred Logan Jr.(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office confirmed that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting in the Arden area of Buncombe County that left one person dead in 2021.

Officials said Alfred Louis Logan Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to between 30 and 37 years in prison.

According to officials, the situation began in November 2021 when Kedrick Green was found dead inside his car with a gunshot wound.

Officials stated that surveillance footage showed Logan in the area and that cell phone data revealed that he took the victim’s phone with him following the shooting. Logan was later taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Elizabeth City.

Logan is also facing charges stemming from murders in Birmingham, Alabama, York County, South Carolina, and Wake County, North Carolina. Officials said those cases will be tried in the coming months.

“This man has a history of violence and is clearly a threat to North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I want to thank the local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who arrested him, and I’m pleased that my office was able to secure a conviction to keep him off our streets and make our communities safer.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed high-speed rail
Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop
Crews continue to search for missing dog following deadly crash
‘Can’t be rushed’: Crews make progress in search for dog who went missing in crash
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner: Man goes into cardiac arrest, dies after crashing in Easley
ANF crew held against their will
Man accused of holding FOX Carolina sister station reporter, photojournalist hostage
Hester General Store in Easley
Hester General Store to close 1 year after reopening historic store in Easley

Latest News

Talking to teens about social media
Upstate counselor discusses social media's impact on teenagers
Student section supporting soccer
Students support Clemson soccer on the road to the National Championship
In-Depth on New Clemson Vet School
In-Depth on New Clemson Vet School
Tyvon Dunlap
NC murder suspect taken into custody in Greenville County