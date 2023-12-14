Man sentenced after pleading guilty to 2021 Buncombe Co. murder

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office confirmed that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting in the Arden area of Buncombe County that left one person dead in 2021.

Officials said Alfred Louis Logan Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to between 30 and 37 years in prison.

According to officials, the situation began in November 2021 when Kedrick Green was found dead inside his car with a gunshot wound.

Officials stated that surveillance footage showed Logan in the area and that cell phone data revealed that he took the victim’s phone with him following the shooting. Logan was later taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Elizabeth City.

Logan is also facing charges stemming from murders in Birmingham, Alabama, York County, South Carolina, and Wake County, North Carolina. Officials said those cases will be tried in the coming months.

“This man has a history of violence and is clearly a threat to North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I want to thank the local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who arrested him, and I’m pleased that my office was able to secure a conviction to keep him off our streets and make our communities safer.”

