New Hire: Meeting Clemson offensive line coach, Matt Luke

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the second straight season Dabo Swinney has cut ties with offensive coaches with connections to Clemson.

In their place, Swinney has gone outside the familiar confines of the Tiger alumni base.

Last year it was the young offensive coordinator from TCU and this year Swinney added a former SEC head coach and national champion, Matt Luke.

Luke, 47, brings more than 20 years of experience as an offensive line coach, co-offensive coordinator and head coach. Most recently, he served as the assistant head coach/offensive line coach at Georgia from 2020-21, helping the Bulldogs to a 22-3 record in that span and helping guide Georgia in 2021 to its first national championship in 41 years. In his two seasons, players under Luke’s tutelage accounted for three All-SEC honors and four NFL Draft selections.

“My family and I are incredibly excited about this opportunity,” Luke said. “I have always had tremendous admiration for Dabo as a man, as a coach and as a leader, and I am excited for the opportunity to help him win another national championship at Clemson.

“I’m an emotional person,” Luke told reporters Tuesday. “So we’re going to play with emotion, with toughness. This game is meant to be played a certain way and we’re going to demand that we play that way.

“It’s about trying to get a young man to reach something, his potential but like even further than he thinks he can go. You take them and you take them to a place with relationships, and they know you care about them, you can coach them really, really hard. So that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to develop those relationships, and as soon as they realize that, ‘hey coach Luke has my back!’ Then I can coach them really, really hard.”

Prior to his time at Georgia, Luke spent eight seasons at Ole Miss from 2012-19, serving initially as the Rebels’ assistant head coach/offensive line coach from 2012-16 prior to being elevated to interim head coach in the weeks leading up to the 2017 season. After a rivalry win to conclude the 2017 regular season, Ole Miss removed the interim tag from his title, and he guided the Rebels for an additional two years through the conclusion of the 2019 season. During his tenure, Luke’s coaching helped guide tackle Laremy Tunsil to three All-SEC honors en route to Tunsil’s selection as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ole Miss’ highest-selected offensive lineman in more than 60 years.

Luke began his coaching career at Ole Miss, his alma mater, in 1999 as a student assistant coach. He went on to serve as Murray State’s offensive line coach from 2000-01 before returning to Ole Miss in 2002 to oversee the offensive line and tight ends from 2002-05 under head coaches David Cutcliffe and Ed Orgeron. In 2006, Luke reunited with Cutcliffe at Tennessee, serving as the Volunteers’ offensive line and tight ends coach for two seasons. In that time, he helped the Vols to a 19-8 record and a division title while also serving as recruiting coordinator for Tennessee’s top-five recruiting class in 2007. In 2008, Luke followed Cutcliffe to Duke, where he served as the Blue Devils’ co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Luke played collegiately at Ole Miss as a center from 1995-98 and earned his degree in business administration in 2000. He started 33 career games for the Rebels and was voted as a team captain in 1998 in helping lead the team to a 7-5 record and an Independence Bowl victory. He was a two-time Academic All-SEC selection.

A native of Gulfport, Miss., Luke is married to his wife, Ashley, and has two sons, Harrison and Cooper.

“Matt is exactly what we needed with his hire,” Swinney said. “He brings an incredible résumé and a wealth of experience and has worked with a bunch of great coaches and players over his career. He is very familiar with our footprint in recruiting. I have no doubt he will be a great addition.”

