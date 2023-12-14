Oconee Co. deputy shot in line of duty heads to rehabilitation facility

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Corporal Lucas Watts is heading to a rehabilitation facility in Georgia after a nearly month-long stay at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

On Nov. 16, Watts was shot in the head while trying to pull over a suspect’s vehicle.

The Oconee County community, law enforcement agencies, fire departments and neighboring counties lined up along I-85 near exit 1 to show their support for Watts and his family.

The community even witnessed a bald eagle flying over Deputy Watts’ ambulance.

“I wouldn’t believe it if I didn’t see it with my own eyes,” said Sgt. Ike Lewis.

Watts was greeted at the state line by Georgia State Patrol be escorted the rest of the ride to the facility.

“Continue praying,” said Lewis. “Things are going good. We’re getting good reports. God is amazing.”

