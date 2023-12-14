Officers investigating after elderly woman carjacked in Williamston

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Williamston Police Department said officers are investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said the victim reported that the situation happened around 1:00 p.m. along North Hamilton Street. According to the victim, she was at her car when the suspect came up to her and threatened her with a large knife before stealing her vehicle, which contained her purse.

Officers stated that the suspect fled the scene and hit another vehicle near Aminty Road before leaving the area.

According to officers, officials from the Anderson Police Department later found the vehicle at Friendship Court Apartments along West Mauldin Street. However, they were unable to find the suspect.

Officers are currently investigating the situation with help from the Anderson Police Department and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

