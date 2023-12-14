Officers investigating after over 100 cars broken into overnight in Asheville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a string of break-ins that recently damaged over 100 cars in Asheville.

Officers said during the overnight hours of December 9 into the morning of December 10, they responded to a series of calls reporting vehicle break-ins around the area. They added that, in total, 106 vehicles were damaged during the incidents.

According to officers, in a majority of the cases, the suspects smashed the windows of the vehicle but didn’t take any items from inside.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or knows the identity of the suspects involved is asked to call (828) 252-1110. People can also submit tips anonymously by using the TIP2APD app or texting TIP2APD to 847411.

