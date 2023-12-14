Police looking for boat stolen from front of bank in Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a boat that was stolen on Nov. 11.

Police said the boat stolen from in front of Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union located at 1609 East North Street around 10:15 a.m.

The boat is a 2007 Rinker Captiva 246 Bow Rider.

Anyone with information on the stolen boat and trailer is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

