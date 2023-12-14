Police: Union man charged after firing into child’s mother’s apartment

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials said a man is facing a number of charges after shooting into an apartment in Union.

According to arrest warrants, on Dec. 7, Wendell Brannon went to a home where the mother of his child and baby were. When the child’s mother would not let him in, Wendell went to his car, returned to the apartment and fired hitting the ceiling of the front porch while the woman was standing in the door.

Officials said the victim grabbed her baby and ran to the bathroom. Once she came out, she said she saw Wendell go back to his car and started shooting again as he drove off.

Arrest warrants said Wendell had previously been placed on a written trespass notice on Dec. 6.

Police charged Wendell with the following:

Attempted murder

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Domestic violence high & aggravated

Discharging firearms into dwelling

Unlawful conduct towards a child

Trespassing after notice

Driving under suspension

This is an ongoing investigation.

