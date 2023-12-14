Police: Union man charged after firing into child’s mother’s apartment
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials said a man is facing a number of charges after shooting into an apartment in Union.
According to arrest warrants, on Dec. 7, Wendell Brannon went to a home where the mother of his child and baby were. When the child’s mother would not let him in, Wendell went to his car, returned to the apartment and fired hitting the ceiling of the front porch while the woman was standing in the door.
Officials said the victim grabbed her baby and ran to the bathroom. Once she came out, she said she saw Wendell go back to his car and started shooting again as he drove off.
Arrest warrants said Wendell had previously been placed on a written trespass notice on Dec. 6.
Police charged Wendell with the following:
- Attempted murder
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Domestic violence high & aggravated
- Discharging firearms into dwelling
- Unlawful conduct towards a child
- Trespassing after notice
- Driving under suspension
This is an ongoing investigation.
