Sunny and cool for now, First Alert Weather Day Sunday for widespread rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunshine dominates through early Saturday followed by widespread rain and breezy conditions on our First Alert Weather Day Sunday.

We have dry weather in store through Saturday with typical wintry temperatures. Thursday is mainly sunny with highs taking a little hit from the mid 50s to low 60s we had on Wednesday. Highs are in the 50s area wide. It does look like with could see isolated wind gusts to around 20 mph in the Upstate.

Friday morning is cold with most areas dropping below freezing. We wake up to temperatures in the 20s to the low 30s under clear skies. But temperatures warm up nicely to highs in the mid 50 to upper 50s thanks to a lot of sunshine. Saturday once again starts off cold with morning lows around freezing but highs in the low to mid 50s. Cloud cover increases during the day but the daylight hours look mainly dry.

There is still some uncertainty in the forecast as to how much rain we end up getting Saturday night through Monday and it all hinges on the track an area of low pressure coming out the Gulf of Mexico takes. The trend we are seeing as of Thursday morning is for the low to take a western track, moving north across inland parts of the Carolinas. This track brings heavy rain into the area, especially through the day on Sunday.

In fact, we could get anywhere from 2″-4″ of rain with isolated areas of up to 5″ if the low tracks right over it. With recent weekly rainfall helping to saturate the soil, this brings in flooding concerns. Not only could area creeks and rivers start to fill up and overflow, but we could see areas of flooding in typically prone areas.

The tricky part of the forecast comes from a cold front moving in from the west. While this front brings us rain, how

Rain could add up with this one, since it will be prolonged through Sunday. Expect 1-2″ of rainfall, with the highest amounts coming late day Sunday.

With these systems being days away, this gives up lots of time to monitor the situation. No winter weather or severe weather are expected with this system, but certainly some soaking rain could happen if it moves far enough north.

