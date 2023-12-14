Sunny and cool for now, First Alert Weather Day Sunday for widespread rain

FOX Carolina's Chrissy Kohler has the latest.
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunshine dominates through early Saturday followed by widespread rain and breezy conditions on our First Alert Weather Day Sunday.

We have dry weather in store through Saturday with typical wintry temperatures. Thursday is mainly sunny with highs taking a little hit from the mid 50s to low 60s we had on Wednesday. Highs are in the 50s area wide. It does look like with could see isolated wind gusts to around 20 mph in the Upstate.

Friday morning is cold with most areas dropping below freezing. We wake up to temperatures in the 20s to the low 30s under clear skies. But temperatures warm up nicely to highs in the mid 50 to upper 50s thanks to a lot of sunshine. Saturday once again starts off cold with morning lows around freezing but highs in the low to mid 50s. Cloud cover increases during the day but the daylight hours look mainly dry.

There is still some uncertainty in the forecast as to how much rain we end up getting Saturday night through Monday and it all hinges on the track an area of low pressure coming out the Gulf of Mexico takes. The trend we are seeing as of Thursday morning is for the low to take a western track, moving north across inland parts of the Carolinas. This track brings heavy rain into the area, especially through the day on Sunday.

In fact, we could get anywhere from 2″-4″ of rain with isolated areas of up to 5″ if the low tracks right over it. With recent weekly rainfall helping to saturate the soil, this brings in flooding concerns. Not only could area creeks and rivers start to fill up and overflow, but we could see areas of flooding in typically prone areas.

The tricky part of the forecast comes from a cold front moving in from the west. While this front brings us rain, how

Rain could add up with this one, since it will be prolonged through Sunday. Expect 1-2″ of rainfall, with the highest amounts coming late day Sunday.

With these systems being days away, this gives up lots of time to monitor the situation. No winter weather or severe weather are expected with this system, but certainly some soaking rain could happen if it moves far enough north.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hester General Store in Easley
Hester General Store to close 1 year after reopening historic store in Easley
Misty Swilling
Woman facing charges after deputies find meth in purse during traffic stop
Ashely Nicole Stone
Upstate woman accused of stealing McDonald’s employees’ identities arrested
Proposed high-speed rail
Proposed high-speed rail connecting Atlanta and Charlotte to potentially include Upstate stop
An Upstate woman is searching for her quilt after it was accidentally sent to Goodwill.
‘She is heartbroken and so am I,’: Woman’s quilt accidentally sent to Goodwill

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday
Remaining dry through the work week, First Alert Weather Day Sunday for rain
Remaining dry through the work week, First Alert Weather Day Sunday for rain
Rain spreads across the Carolinas this weekend
Sunny and cool for now, First Alert Weather Day Sunday for widespread rain
White Christmas past
Explaining the chance we have a white Christmas this year