Suspect accused of exposing himself at Laurens gas station faces multiple charges

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man was recently taken into custody after he was reportedly seen exposing himself at a 7-11 gas station in Laurens.

Officers said they responded to the gas station near I-385 at around 10:00 p.m. on December 13 after someone reported the incident.

According to officers, the suspect had been reportedly seen exposing himself on at least two separate occasions in the last month. They added that they believed he was allegedly exposing himself for sexual gratification.

Officers stated that the suspect, 60-year-old Barry Caldwell, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and loitering to engage in prostitution. Officers explained that Caldwell also had previous convictions for Exposure of Private Parts in a Lewd Manner in 2007 and Indecent Exposure in 2002.

