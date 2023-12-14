Upstate man accused of inappropriately touching child

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is charged after a victim came forward with allegations of sexual assault.

Deputies said evidence showed 30-year-old Dylan Lamar Glenn inappropriately touched the victim over and under clothing when the victim was a child and teenager.

Glenn turned himself in on Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.