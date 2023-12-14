Upstate man accused of inappropriately touching child
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is charged after a victim came forward with allegations of sexual assault.
Deputies said evidence showed 30-year-old Dylan Lamar Glenn inappropriately touched the victim over and under clothing when the victim was a child and teenager.
Glenn turned himself in on Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.