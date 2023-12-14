Upstate school shooter to face waiver hearing

A hearing will be held Thursday morning to determine if a student will be tried as an adult after shooting his 12-year-old classmate nearly two years ago.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
On March 21, 2022, a school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville called for backup after hearing shots fired in the hallway. 12-year-old Jamari Jackson was found shout in the chest and later died.

Jamari Jackson
Jamari Jackson(Jordan Williams Photography)

The student suspect ran from the scene but was found by a nearby home about an hour later. He remains in custody with Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

A waiver hearing happens when a prosecutor wants to have someone who is considered a juvenile tried as an adult.

Back in 2019, all ages in the children’s code were increased from 17 to 18. That means most people younger than 18 could be tried as a juvenile.

The student suspect will appear in Greenville County Family Court at 9:30 a.m.

FOX Carolina will have team coverage.

