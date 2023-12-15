5 charged in SLED human trafficking case linked to Columbia hotel

Stock photo law enforcement
Stock photo law enforcement
By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five people were arrested and charged as part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation that crossed state lines, State Law Enforcement Division announced Thursday.

Four of the people charged are from South Carolina and one suspect is from North Carolina.

The sex acts took place at the HomeTowne Studios and Suites Columbiana on 350 Columbiana Drive, according to SLED arrest warrants.

According to arrest warrants, Rebecca Melanie Perry, 29, from Fayetteville, recruited harbored, isolated and transported a victim under the age of 18 for the purposes of sex trafficking.

At first, Perry began the sex trafficking at the Super 8 Motel located on Washington Road in Augusta. Then she brought the victim to the hotel in Columbia, the warrants allege.

Perry was charged on Dec. 7 with trafficking a victim under 18 years old (first offense).

Warrants allege Antonio Marquis Nicholson, 32, of West Columbia, Terrell Counts, 32, of Columbia, and Monesha Tatayana Lapri Gary, 24, of Laurens, recruited victims under the age of 18 for the purpose of performing sex acts for compensation.

The sex acts took place at the same hotel on 350 Columbiana Drive, the warrants say.

Nicholson and Gary were each charged with four counts of trafficking in a victim under 18 years old (first offense).

Counts, who was charged on May 24, was charged with one count of trafficking a victim under 18 years old (first offense).

Jared Pease, 56, from Darlington, is accused in SLED warrants of aiding, abetting or conspiring with another person to advertise commercial sex acts involving three minors minor for compensation.

He was charged on Nov. 9 with three counts of trafficking victims under 18 years old (first offense).

