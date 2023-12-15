Asheville man sentenced after lying on loan applications to obtain properties

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced that a man was recently sentenced for a bank fraud scheme involving the purchase of short-term rental properties in Buncombe County.

Officials said 38-year-old Shawn Johnson of Asheville was sentenced to 92 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for r bank fraud and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court records show that Johnson got the loans to buy the properties by submitting applications with false information regarding his income and employment and leaving out details about pending lawsuits and where his down-payment money came from. Johnsons also reportedly stated that these properties would be used as a primary residence. However, once he bought the properties, he would list them as short-term rentals on sites such as Airbnb, HomeAway, and VRBO.

According to court records, Johnson also encouraged people to obtain mortgage loans using false information to buy homes that he would then list as short-term rentals and share the profits. Officials stated that during this scheme, Johnson and the people he worked with closed on at least 16 loans for over $3.5 million to buy properties.

In 2021, Johnson allegedly went to Utah, where he rented a gun from a gun club by lying on the application. Johnson was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he has two prior convictions for manufacturing and uttering counterfeit United States currency.

