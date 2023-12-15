Cause of death released for actor Matthew Perry

Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses how Matthew Perry's addiction is all too common. Call 988 if you are struggling with substance abuse.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox News confirmed the cause of death for Friends star Matthew Perry.

Perry, who had long struggled with substance abuse, died from “acute effects of ketamine,” according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, Fox News reports.

Contributing factors included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine.

The 54-year-old was found unresponsive in his hot tub on Oct. 28. His manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
Text sent from suspect to victim in deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.
‘Ready for war’: Suspect, victim exchanged dozens of texts before deadly school shooting
Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Oconee Co. deputy shot in line of duty heads to rehabilitation facility
Oconee Co. deputy shot in line of duty heads to rehabilitation facility

Latest News

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury awards $148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani’s 2020 vote lies
Text sent from suspect to victim in deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.
‘Ready for war’: Suspect, victim exchanged dozens of texts before deadly school shooting
Ross and Amy Vilardi
Couple charged in gruesome 2015 quadruple homicide