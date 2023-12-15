Cause of death released for actor Matthew Perry

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fox News confirmed the cause of death for Friends star Matthew Perry.

Perry, who had long struggled with substance abuse, died from “acute effects of ketamine,” according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, Fox News reports.

Contributing factors included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine.

The 54-year-old was found unresponsive in his hot tub on Oct. 28. His manner of death has been ruled an accident.

