Deputies to announce developments in Pendleton quadruple homicide case

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are announcing “immediate and recent developments” in the investigation into an unsolved quadruple homicide in 2015.

The bodies of Michael and Cathy Scott, along with their mothers Barbara Scott and Violet Taylor, were found in a house on Refuge Road on Nov. 2, 2015. Earlier this year, the sheriff named two persons of interest in the case.

At 4 p.m. on Friday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference about the case in partnership with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

“It’s a case that shook the community to its core and we’re thankful to share new developments that could potentially lead to a long-anticipated road toward justice,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

