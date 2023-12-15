Deputies to announce developments in Pendleton quadruple homicide case

An unsolved quadruple homicide from 2015 in Anderson County was recently featured on Unsolved Mysteries' podcast
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are announcing “immediate and recent developments” in the investigation into an unsolved quadruple homicide in 2015.

The bodies of Michael and Cathy Scott, along with their mothers Barbara Scott and Violet Taylor, were found in a house on Refuge Road on Nov. 2, 2015. Earlier this year, the sheriff named two persons of interest in the case.

At 4 p.m. on Friday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference about the case in partnership with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

“It’s a case that shook the community to its core and we’re thankful to share new developments that could potentially lead to a long-anticipated road toward justice,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

FOX Carolina will livestream the press conference and publish updates here.

