Deputies searching for missing Greenville Co. man possibly heading to Ohio

Robert Crabtree
Robert Crabtree(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 74-year-old Robert Crabtree, a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Deputies said Crabtree was last seen at 6:00 a.m. on December 14 along Pink Dill Road in Greer. They added that he was seen leaving in a gray 2019 Chevrolet Silverado truck with SC Tag VZF518.

According to deputies, Crabtree may be heading toward East Liverpool, Ohio.

Deputies described Crabtree as 6 feet tall and 145 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was wearing dark-colored shoes, blue jeans, a blue jean jacket, a hat and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Crabtree is asked to call 911 immediately.

