First Alert Weather Day Sunday for rain and wind

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We head into the weekend with dry and mild weather but we end the weekend with rain and breezy conditions on our First Alert Weather Day Sunday.

Temperatures warm up nicely today to highs in the mid 50 to upper 50s thanks to a lot of sunshine. Saturday once again starts off cold with morning lows around freezing but highs in the low to mid 50s. Cloud cover increases during the day but the daylight hours look mainly dry.

Friday Friday and Saturday, rain Sunday (Fox Carolina)

There is still some uncertainty in the forecast as to how much rain we end up getting Saturday night through Monday and it all hinges on the track an area of low pressure coming out the Gulf of Mexico takes. The trend we are seeing as of Thursday morning is for the low to take a western track, moving north across inland parts of the Carolinas. This track brings heavy rain into the area, especially through the day on Sunday.

Downpours move in Saturday night and stick around much of day. (Fox Carolina)

In fact, we’re looking at up to 4″ of rainfall if the low tracks close enough to us. Right now the most likely areas to see 2-4″ would be Spartanburg and eastward. With recent weekly rainfall helping to saturate the soil, this brings in flooding concerns. Not only could area creeks and rivers start to fill up and overflow, but we could see areas of flooding in typically prone areas.

Highest totals come to our eastern counties. (Fox Carolina)

The tricky part of the forecast comes from a cold front moving in from the west. While this front brings us rain, how fast it’s moving determines how much rain we get out of the Gulf low. If the front moves faster, it likely pushed the Gulf low further east which would give the Western Carolinas a lot less rain, keeping most of the rain closer to the coast. While this scenario isn’t the most likely based off the current trends, it’s not out of the question. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it and if the rain looks to back off, we’ll let you know as soon as we do.

The cold front moving in from the west pushes across the area heading into Monday, at the latest. Some lingering moisture behind the front keeps a rain chance going into Monday although it’s more scattered and won’t be nearly as heavy as Sunday. Spotty showers are possible in the Upstate with some higher elevation snow in the mountains during the day. It’s still breezy with winds gusting to 30 to 35 mph. Highs in the Upstate hold steady in the mid 50s but the mountains are cooler with highs in the 40s.

Scattered showers and higher elevation snow possible Monday (Fox Carolina)

By Tuesday and Wednesday, it dries out and we settle back in to cold mornings and typical winter afternoons for the rest of the week.

