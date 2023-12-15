‘It brings the community together:’ Clear Spring Fire celebrating 27 years of Santa rides

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week the Clear Spring Fire Department in Simpsonville is spreading Christmas joy with a very special guest on the fire truck.

Each year Santa takes time out of his busy schedule to join firefighters for a parade through dozens of neighborhoods. It all started in 1996.

“A couple guys had this thing to bring joy to the community,” said Fire Chief Larry Kardos. “This area has grown exponentially, back in 96′ when these Santa rides started, there was 13 neighborhoods, we’re now up to close to 80 plus neighborhoods.”

The sleigh rides are all in one week about 8 to 9 neighborhood stops each night. Just like at Santa’s workshop - there’s a lot of preparation. The driver and crew are off-duty fire firefighters volunteering their time and taking a detailed route.

“The neighbors will get together, they’ll set up tables, have little bonfires out in their driveway when we drive by so it brings the community together as well,” he said.

And when families hear the siren ---

“Kids running out, parents, even adults come out and wave and thank us and you know it’s just a positive way to bring some joy to the community,” said Chief Kardos.

The trucks are scheduled to begin around 6:00 pm, they are unable to set specific times as to when we will arrive in each neighborhood. Weather make ups for any missed neighborhoods will be 18th & 19th.

Clear Spring Fire has set the following schedule for Santa to visit:

December 15th:

• Bennett’s Grove

• Carson’s Pond

• Laurel Grove

• Laurel Lakes

• Knob Hill Plantation

• Ellington Park

• Ledgestone

• Woods Forest

• Stonewood Manor

• Carolee Way

• Parker’s Landing

• Edgewater

• Fieldmont: Fieldmont Circle

• Lockland Park

• The Landing and The Cove at Savannah Pointe

December 16th:

• Kilgore Farms

• Raven Wood

• Lori Drive

• Chastain Glen

• Five Forks Plantation

• Coachman Plantation

• Coachwood Forest

• Kingswood Circle

• Hawthorne Ridge

• Renwood

• Savannah Pointe

• Enoree Point

