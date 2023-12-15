McMaster heart procedure successful, governor's office says

Gov. Henry McMaster's cardiologist provided an update Friday on a heart procedure McMaster underwent Friday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is recovering well from what his office described as a minor outpatient heart procedure performed Friday morning.

As of noon, a release from the governor’s office that cited his cardiologist, Dr. Amy Rawl Epps, said McMaster would be heading home.

“The governor underwent a procedure for atrial fibrillation performed by my partner, Dr. William Brabham.” Epps said. “The procedure lasted one hour and fifty minutes and was very successful and uncomplicated. He is recovering well.”

The purpose of the procedure was to correct paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, an intermittent irregular heartbeat, which was first discovered and treated when McMaster, 76, was scheduled for elective outpatient orthopedic knee surgery to repair a slight meniscus tear he suffered while playing tennis with his wife, Peggy.

Epps said the procedure was “relatively simple” and that McMaster has had “an extensive cardiac workup” that showed “very normal cardiac function and no evidence of significant coronary artery disease.”

McMaster had notified Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette of the procedure in case she needed to take any executive action in case of an emergency while McMaster was temporarily disabled.

The governor is expected to resume his normal work schedule on Saturday, his office said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
Text sent from suspect to victim in deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.
‘Ready for war’: Suspect, victim exchanged dozens of texts before deadly school shooting
Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house
Oconee Co. deputy shot in line of duty heads to rehabilitation facility
Oconee Co. deputy shot in line of duty heads to rehabilitation facility
Hester General Store in Easley
Hester General Store to close 1 year after reopening historic store in Easley

Latest News

Theodore Montejo
Warrants served for man accused of stealing patrol car, hurting Upstate deputy
Upcoming productions at the Greenville Theatre
Upcoming productions at the Greenville Theatre
Text sent from suspect to victim in deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.
‘Ready for war’: Suspect, victim exchanged dozens of texts before deadly school shooting
New season at the Logos Theatre
New season at the Logos Theatre