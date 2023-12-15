New stores, restaurants coming to Greenville County Square redevelopment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials announced six new tenants coming to the $1 billion redevelopment of Greenville County Square.

Leases are being signed for the mixed-use property where roads and infrastructure are under construction.

The developer RocaPoint Partners said Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma will anchor the retail space along with Whole Foods Market, which signed earlier this year.

Sports & Social and PBR are also joining the project, launching The Cordish Company’s first sports bar and entertainment venue in South Carolina. Pins Mechanical and Fairway social were confirmed previously.

Developers secured the high-end restaurant Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar as one of the tenants, which will be the first of its brand in South Carolina.

Asian street food restaurant Hawkers and gourmet doughnut shop The Salty will also open at the square along with the previously-announced Perch Kitchen and Tap. Agave Banddido, Jinya Ramen Bar and Ben & Jerry’s.

“Greenville County Square is moving full steam ahead,” said Patrick Leonard, Principal at RocaPoint Partners. “We’ve seen enormous interest in the project as Greenville continues to be a market that attracts high-quality tenants. With an upswing in population and a desirable quality of life for residents, it’s no surprise companies and retailers are choosing to bring their businesses to this charming downtown, many for the first time.”

