Officers investigating after train and vehicle collide in Greer

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating after a train and a vehicle were involved in a crash Thursday night.

Officers said the crash happened at a railroad crossing near Depot Street and Randall Street in Greer at around 6:22 p.m. They added that no injuries were reported following the crash and that a CSX train was the one involved.

Earlier this week, officers in Greer investigated another train crash nearby that injured a driver. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

