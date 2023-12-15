Officers warn Wellford residents following predatory towing in the area

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Wellford Police Department said officers are warning residents after reports that nonmarked tow trucks are wrongly towing vehicles in the area.

Officers said all tow companies must be licensed by the city to tow vehicles legally. They added that parking lots and businesses have to have signs posted if they plan to have a tow company on call to clear the lot.

Anyone who has their car wrongfully towed is asked to contact the Wellford City Police Department.

