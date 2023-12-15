Laurens PD: Overturned tractor-trailer carrying heavy metals shuts down road

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an overturned tractor-trailer carrying heavy metals has caused a road to shut down Friday morning.

According to police, the tractor- trailer overturned in North Harper and Flemming/Hillcrest area. Flemming Street is closed Mills Street to North Harper Street for debris removal.

Officials said the removal may take several hours.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

